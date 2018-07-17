Rock Island County Board votes to demolish courthouse

The Rock Island County Board voted to allow the Public Building Commission to use funds to demolish the more than 120-year-old courthouse.

The vote came after more than a year of discussions by the board and residents which continued Tuesday night, July 17, before the vote.

“I’m confused and really at a loss for words,” said Bridget Ehrmann.

She has been a vocal advocate to save the historic structure and asked the county board to look into historic tax credits and speak to potential investors willing to purchase the building.

“There has been interested members who have come forward and asked how much the building costs and the board does not want to sell it,” Ehrmann said. “They’d rather use our tax dollars to demolish it.”

“They’re not listening to us and it’s very disappointing,” she added.

Ehrmann says she and others will hold board members accountable for their actions.

“We need to make know which board members voted for this,” Ehrmann said. “I’ll be making a list and sharing it because members who voted for this really were not voting in their constituents best interests.”

Board Member Drue Mielke said the diction on how to vote was difficult because he does not want to see the courthouse demolished. But ultimately he said he had to vote the way those he represents asked.

“People in my district told me they do not want their property taxes raised,” Mielke said as board members discussed ahead of the vote. “They want to see the courthouse demolished because they are fearful if we keep it, we'll have bonds that we're going to have to maintain another building.”

Rock Island native Jim Uribe, who spoke at the meeting, says the vote was in line with what he and others wanted.

“Everybody that I talked to at the work out place, at church, every person that I talked to was against taxing the taxpayers to keep this old courthouse,” Uribe said.

“This was the right decision without any doubt in my mind,” he continued.

The jail annex project came in under budget leaving the Public Building Commission with $1.6 million of the money it had bonded for the project. It is taxpayer money. Approval and discussion from the public was not needed because of safety concerns and building code violations in the courthouse.

Some on the board have called this leftover money a gift.

This vote allows the PBC to use the money to abate and demolish the courthouse, but they first need to determine the cost. If bids come back higher than $1.6 million, demolition cannot move forward, per the agreement voted on Tuesday.

