Rock Island County Fair kicks off today

Vendors and rides are all set for the festivities and so are the animals. There's daily livestock judging and something new this year a daily lumberjack show. The fairgrounds have also seen upgrades, including a new swine barn and show ring.

For many in the Quad Cities, attending the fair is a tradition.

Fair-goer Sharm Schneck said, "We came last year too and it was really really hot and we made it but we decided to stay outside as much as we could today."

Another, Chelsea Mitton, said, "This is kind of a new tradition so like I said our friends let us know that her daughter was riding her horse today, so I said why not lets go watch her."

The Rock Island County Fair runs through the Saturday at the fairgrounds in East Moline.