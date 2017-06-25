Rock Island County NAACP celebrates with 11th Freedom Fund Banquet

The Rock Island County NAACP branch hosted its 11th annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday. This year's theme was "Steadfast and Immovable."

The banquet took place at Jumer's Hotel and Casino in Rock Island yesterday. Four students received scholarships. Members say events like these inspire their community to come together.

"It's important because it's a night of inspiration and information and celebration," said Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, President of the Rock Island County NAACP.

All proceeds go to fund the Rock Island County branch and the services it provides.

