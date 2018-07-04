Rock Island County Sheriff offers new details on deadly tree accident

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos gave an update to Tuesday night's fatal tree accident. He said that on July 3 around 9:40 p.m. a group of spectator were on the lawn on the Rock Island County courthouse watching the fireworks. A branch from an oak tree fell onto the group. Bustos says the tree was about 100 years old. It had a circumference of eight feet and two inches at the base. The branch was 45 feet long and fell 25 feet to the ground. Bustos says he believes the tree to be in good health, but they would be taking a closer look at the investigation continues. He went on to report two people were killed in the accident, Daniel Mendoza, aged 61 of Rock Island and Lawrence Anderson, aged 72 of Moline. Five others were hurt including a pregnant woman who later gave birth at a local hospital and Bustos says mom and baby are doing well. The Rock Island coroner will be conducting autopsies today.