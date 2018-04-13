Rock Island County Sheriff's Office reminding residents to lock it up after a rifle was taken from a stolen vehicle

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to lock up their cars and to keep valuables out of their vehicles.

On Wednesday, March 28, a white 1995 GMC Sierra was stolen out of Port Byron. The car was recovered, however, there was a black Savage 12 FV .223 caliber rifle, gray synthetic stock, 5-shot top loader with a Nikon scope in a camouflage soft case that wasn't recovered. The rifle was in the owner's vehicle.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents that with the warmer weather, they may see the number of these types of crimes increasing. Residents need to make sure their belongings are locked and valuables are not left out in the open and to not make it easy for criminals.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.