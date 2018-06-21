Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office wanted suspects

Two men, last known to be in Davenport, are wanted on drug possession charges.

Steven Dempsey and his nephew Michael Dempsey are both wanted on Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office warrants for Possession of Controlled Substance.

On September 25, 2017 they were stopped by a Sheriff’s Deputy who found Steven in possession of 2.4 grams methamphetamine and Michael in possession of three hydrocodone pills and a straw he said he used to snort the pills with. Also found in the car was a pair of brass knuckles.

They were last known to be living in Davenport.

MICHAEL DEMPSEY is 32, 6’ tall, 198 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

STEVEN DEMPSEY is 43, 5’9” tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes

