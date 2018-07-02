Rock Island County board session for "structurally insufficient" finding

The Rock Island County Board met this evening for a special session on the relocation of county offices.

The special session was called over concern about several county offices planned to be moved out of the 123-year-old courthouse and into the county office building on 3rd Avenue.

After an emotionally frustrated discussion by the board, they moved for the location of the county administration office to be determined by the Public Works and Facilities Committee.

"This means that no further construction is to be done." clarified Richard Brunk.

The frustration came from learning that the county building is structurally insufficient for the weight of historical records kept by the Recorder's office. This was deemed by a report that was not provided to the board and was done by an unnamed engineer.

During the discussion, Recorder Kelly Fisher explained that there are over 2,000 books, weighing from 22 to 60 pound each, that are part of her office. And despite public suggestion, state law requires record books remain accessible even if digitized.

"Where is Kelly going and who's paying for it?" Jeffery Deppe asked.

"I can’t answer that," Kenneth Maranda, County Board chair, replied.

When asked about what an optimal space would be, Fisher explained the need for 4000 square feet of room and a space for those using the office's resources. Those resources date back to 1800s and are used by attorneys, history buffs and anyone looking for historical data for Rock Island County or its residents.

The Public Works And Facilities Committee is set to meet on July 9th at 8:30 am.

6/2 Rock Island County - Curated tweets by SarahBethKWQC