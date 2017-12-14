Rock Island County building commission sets deadline for courthouse funds

The Rock Island County Public Building Commission will secure funds to be used for the courthouse until July 18, 2018.

Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14, Rock Island County Board Chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda asked the PBC to keep funds open for asbestos abatement and demolition of the courthouse as well as a green space through July.

The commission agreed to do so in a unanimous vote, barring any other needs for the jail annex project.

The project manager expressed during the meeting that July 18 is the last possible date that he would choose to still complete the abatement and demolition in time with the rest of the annex project.

The PBC bonded $28 million for the Rock Island Justice Center project. It is coming in under budget and money has been set aside to help with demolition of the courthouse, however, those funds are only available until the project is complete.

The county board will need to decide if it wants to raze the building or see it restored through state or national funds, or by a private developer. The county has expressed it cannot afford the restoration with county funds.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, the board will decide to move forward with one of two intergovernmental agreements.

The first would allow the board through May 31 to find a way to restore the courthouse. The second would allow through July 18. In either case, after the definitive date, the funds from the PBC would be used to tear down the courthouse.

