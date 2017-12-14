Rock Island County gets preliminary offer on courthouse

Just this week, the Rock Island County Board got a preliminary offer from a company based in Florida to buy the courthouse. According to board members, the offer was $1.00.

“It’s a gentleman whose originally from Chicago,” said board member Drue Mielke.

He is talking about McCarty Technologies Incorporated.

The company is based in Viera, Florida, according to contact information on its website, and has 15 sub-companies within it.

“His story is his high school was torn down and he obviously he was scared by that but he was affected by that,” Mielke said.

The company's CEO Mike McCarty told TV-6 over the phone he has a soft spot for old buildings and confirmed his company is interested in potentially restoring the courthouse for its own uses.

“We’ll see what that pans out to be,” Mielke said. “It may or may not be an option. We don't know. It's certainly worth looking into.”

An outside investor is something the Rock Island County Board is looking for.

“This county has no money,” board member Kai Swanson said during a Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday night, Dec. 13.

During that meeting, members debated a deadline to find a potential investor or other alternatives to funding the courthouse's restoration.

“If a solution to this quandary presents itself great, I'll be the first one to pop the champagne cork,” Swanson said. “But if not, we have to be prepared to admit a reality that's been there for decades.

One option sets the deadline to find help on May 31. The other sets the date on July 18.

Meantime Milke says MTI is not the only company interested in this century-old building.

“I actually met with and gave a tour to the vice president of Restoration St. Louis, so that's another hopeful thing,” Mielke said.

