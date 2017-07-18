Rock Island County holding public input meeting on courthouse

Rock Island County is looking to gather public input regarding what will soon be the old courthouse building.

A groundbreaking for a new Justice Center took place in April, but construction has been ongoing since March. The facility is expected to completed in the fall of 2018.

The county cites issues, like electric deficiencies, lack of enough courtrooms and crowded hallways as issues, with the current courthouse, that's 122 years old.

As the new facility continues to be built, the question of what will happen to the current building remains.

The county hopes the public will weigh-in, but already has a few suggestions.

- Finding a private partner willing to invest in renovations. The building could then be used for office or commercial space.

- Razing the building to be used as green space or land for future development.

Resident ideas are welcome, but the county asks that a funding solution also be apart of any suggestion.

The public input meeting will be held at the regularly scheduled county board meeting on Tuesday, June 18. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the county offices (1504 Third Ave. Rock Island, IL).

Those that can't attend the meeting, are invited to email the county administrator at dross@co.rock-island.il.us.