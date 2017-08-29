Rock Island County is selling fish to stock your fish pond

Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District is once again hosting a fall fish sale to stock area ponds. Available species include catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish, and minnows. In addition, sterile triploid grass carp can be ordered as a biological method to control vegetation.

Rock Island County SWCD is taking orders for fish through Friday, October 20th (October 16th for grass carp). Pick up is Monday, October 30th at 7 AM at the SWCD office located at 3020 1st Ave E, Milan. Orders from outside Rock Island County are welcome.

The order form is available at www.rockislandswcd.org or call to have one mailed. For more information or questions contact the SWCD staff at 309-764-1486, x3.

Rock Island County SWCD is a local unit of government. Sales benefit Rock Island SWCD’s mission of providing services to enhance, protect, conserve and promote the soil, water, and related resources in Rock Island County.

