Rock Island County proposes plan to move Recorder’s Office

After months of uncertainty, the Rock Island County Recorder’s Office has a plan to get out of the courthouse.

The county wanted to move the office to the second floor of the county building, but the weight of the recorder’s records was determined too much for the building to bear.

Over the past week, Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider and Recorder Kelly Fischer say they have devised a cost-effective plan to get Fischer’s office moved by Thanksgiving. Wednesday, Aug. 15, they presented board members with an around $1.3 million proposal that would digitize all of the office’s records.

The money would come from the recorder’s document storage fund and the county’s general fund. Up front, the $330 thousand would be paid through the recorder’s document storage fund. The rest would be financed through Fidlar Technologies. The county uses the group for is current e-filings and would pay the remaining balance to Fidlar over five years.

“From my perspective, this is an easy decision,” Snider said. “This department self-generates its budget. It self-generates this expense over time, so it doesn’t get any easier than this.”

“All of the recording fees go back into the general fund,” Fischer said. “My office also funds [the county’s Geographic Information System] and zoning department. And the amount that we keep for our recorder’s document fund is actually the smallest portion of our fees that we keep. So whether it goes to the county to the recorders fund, it's all going to go back in to pay that project.”

“It’s a project that can be funded to bring Rock Island County up and not cost the taxpayers money,” Fischer added.

If the county board approves the move, work could start in mid-September. Fischer says eight people from U.S. Imaging will work 24/7 for two weeks copying all of the county’s records dating back to 1835.

“Which will allow the books to be moved into the basement of this building totally,” Fichser said.

Once that is complete, around 85 percent of the records will be digitized. The gaps will then be filled in over the next 13 to 14 months, according to Fischer.

She says state law requires the office to keep the original paper copies. Once the project is complete, the county’s records would be accessible by computer to anyone across the country.

The county board votes on the measures Tuesday, Aug. 21.

