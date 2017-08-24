Rock Island County railroad crossing accident sends 7 to hospital

Seven people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles were involved in an accident with a train. The accident happened around 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 at the railroad crossing of 38th Avenue North and 286th Street North.

According to the Rock Island County Sheriff's office, the two vehicles were westbound on 38th Avenue. An SUV was stopped at the crossing and was rear-ended by a van. The collision pushed the SUV and its three occupants to the east side of the tracks. The van was partially on the tracks when the train came through the intersection and collided with it and its four occupants.

All seven occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident.

Due to the accident, 38th Avenue North was closed to all eastbound traffic from I-88.This resulted in traffic being detoured to the Hillsdale exit for about two hours before the road was reopened.