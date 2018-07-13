Rock Island County recruiting students to help on Election Day

Rock Island County is hoping to recruit area high school students passionate about politics to work on Election Day.

The county is looking to hire high school students in their junior or senior years to work as election judges. They hope to hire about 500 people.

"As I understand, many counties across Illinois are seeking the assistance of high school students to come in and help on Election Day," said Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney.

Kinney says election judges are expected to have polling locations open by 5 a.m., process voters and close polling locations at 7 p.m.

"There will be many people coming out to vote, so we have to be prepared for them and the way we do that is by recruiting as many election judges as possible," she said.

Election judges are paid $130 dollars for the day. Kinney says it is a long day for workers, but its a great way for young people to get involved in the political process.

"If there is an interest, this is a good place to start. There's not a whole lot of 16-year-olds that can say,' I worked the election'," she said.

The deadline to apply for the position is August 22nd. Election Day is November 6th.

You can find the link to apply here.

