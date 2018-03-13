Rock Island County residents can get family planning services in Rock Island, Colona

Rock Island County women and men will soon have access to comprehensive birth control and reproductive health services at the Rock Island County Health Department in Rock Island and now at the Colona office of the Henry County Health Department.

In Rock Island, services will be available three days a week, starting the week of March 19 at the Rock Island County Health Department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. A nurse practitioner will see patients from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Additionally, patients can pick up birth control supplies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays. To make an appointment, call 309-794-7088.

Services will be offered three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at the Colona office of the Henry County Health Department, 103 1st St., Colona. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, please call 309-792-4011. Patients also can pick up birth control supplies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The medical services are offered through a partnership with the Henry and Rock Island County health departments and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Funding is from a Title X grant from the state health department.