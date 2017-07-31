Engaged couples hoping to capture the special moment of getting their marriage license can now take part in the special day by taking their picture in front of a new selfie station.

According to Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney, the selfie station is located in the lobby of the clerk’s office, and is complete with wedding bells, flowers, and a chalkboard for the happy couple to share how many days until the big day.

Rock Island County Marriage Licenses cost $35, with a waiting period of overnight. The license is then valid for sixty days after that.

