Rock Island County sheriff issues scam alert after callers receive "arrest warrant" phone calls

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam where the scammers are posing as a deputy sheriff.

The office has recently received calls from concerned citizens saying someone called them saying there was a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents to never give out personal information over the phone to someone who has called you. A Rock Island County Deputy Sheriff will never call you asking for your personal information in relation to an arrest warrant for missing jury duty.