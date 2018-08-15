Rock Island County to have 911 outage due to Mediacom tower work

Rock Island County residents living in the Rapids City area will experience a 911 outage.

The outage will last from 1:00 am to 5:00 am on Thursday. Residents will not be able to call 911 on landlines or on cell phones.

The outage will be caused by Mediacom doing work on cell towers in that area.

If you are in need of 911 service from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office please call 309-794-9111.

If you need 911 assistance from another local law enforcement agency contact their non-emergency number.