A project designed to keep water in Rock Island County clean is wrapping up. The Coppers Creek Watershed project, south of Illinois City, Ill., is scheduled to be finished on Friday, August 11, 2017.

The Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District say these ongoing projects are "extensive and important to our county ."

Officials received approval from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency 319 Grant last August. Copper creek is located in southwest Rock Island County.