Witness recalls explosion at UPS Freight in Rock Island

One person is seriously hurt after an explosion early Thursday morning at the UPS Freight facility in Rock Island. According to officials, there was a propane leak inside a semi-truck where forklifts are stored. The Fire Marshall believes the explosion was triggered when an employee went to start one of the forklifts that morning. Dustyn Porter works a few yards away from the UPS Freight facility and was on his break when he felt something he'd never experienced before.

"We heard this loud boom, and we could feel the porch shaking and all of a sudden we could feel this wave of air coming towards us."

Porter ran inside to find two of the columns inside his building had shifted. He and his fellow employees were left wondering what happened.

"It was a shock, and scared, like what's going on? what happened? Is anyone hurt?"

UPS Freight is currently working with the Rock Island Fire Department to investigate the incident further. Thursday, UPS released a statement that reads in part, "

Fire officials said another employee was treated on scene for injuries. This incident is still under investigation, we'll continue to provide updates both on-air and online.