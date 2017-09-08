Rock Island Fire Department members deploy to help with Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida and southern portions of the East Coast, local residents are responding to the call for help.

Members of the Rock Island Fire Department are preparing to deploy to the Carolina's.

If deployed, they will be in a hurricane staging area as part of the MABAS 43 Technical Rescue Team. Members are specially trained in rescues from collapses or confined spaces. Rock Island Chief Jeff Yerkey says he expects to know more after a conference call Friday afternoon. He says up to ten people from Quad City agencies could be sent to supply equipment and technicians to a staging area in South Carolina.

Yerkey says a team from Illinois was sent to assist after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) provides emergency rapid response and sustained operations when a jurisdiction or region needs help.