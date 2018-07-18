Rock Island Fire officials respond to electrical fire Wednesday morning

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an electrical fire Wednesday morning. Officials tell us it was in the 2200 block of 16th street.

The fire department posted saying they "handled a very dangerous fire" that was caused by a piece of metal. They say a piece of metal siding came in contact with the power line.

Responding firefighters saw the house was on fire and was "energized with electricity on the exterior."

The department posted saying "Please remember to be very cautious around any and all power lines at your home. Simple tasks like cleaning gutters, hanging Christmas lights or home construction can have this result or worse if proper precautions are not observed."