Rock Island Girl Scout troop learns to give back

Friday night, a few Girl Scouts from Rock Island and Milan wandered the Quad Cities Toys for Tots warehouse.

The night started with some decorating. The girls put up pre-cut Santa’s, snowflakes and reindeer to help put people in the Christmas spirit.

But the real fun came a little later, when the organizer of this particular volunteer opportunity, Jacqueline Pedder, led the girls to the back of the warehouse where all the donated toys sit in boxes organized by gender and age.

“We come bearing gifts, literally,” Pedder said to another volunteer as she and the girls who flanked her brought back a Toys for Tots box of donations from the Girl Scouts.

The young volunteers and their troop leaders then got direction for their next task – shopping for a family.

The girls paired off looking through aisles of for something they thought the boys and girls on their tags might like under the tree later this month.

“It makes the reality of actually being Santa to these boys and girls throughout the area more real,” Pedder said of the experience.

Pedder is a local leader of a Daisy troop and a volunteer for Toys for Tots. She knows firsthand the impact the organization and its volunteers have on families who sign up.

“I grew up as a Toys for Tots recipient,” she said.

Now Pedder wants to teach the next generation the importance of helping.

“That nothing is to be taken for granted, not everything is what it seems,” she said of what she hopes the young women take away from their night of volunteering.

Chloe Cooper of Girl Scout Troop 5149 is taking that lesson to heart.

“I think that I’ve realized that I’m grateful for what I have and that I’m lucky to get what I get,” Cooper said.

Pedder hopes this story of volunteerism inspires more to help this giving season.

“A lot of people just see it as oh I’ll just drop the toy in the box, but they don't see the behind the scenes of how it gets to that child,” she said.

