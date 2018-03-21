Rock Island Golf Courses to open March 26th

It's officially spring and that means the return of fair weather sporting opportunities. Highland Springs and Saukie Golf Courses will open for the season on Monday, March 26th at 8:00 am. They will have opening week specials good for Monday, March 26th through Friday, March 30th. Saukie Golf Course opening week special is $21.00 for an 18-hole round of golf and a cart. Highland Springs opening week special is $27.00 for an 18 hold round of golf and a cart.

Saukie Golf Course, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, is a beautiful executive length course that is beginner friendly but can challenge every golfer with its tough par threes, rolling deep ravines and doglegs, and majestic oak trees. It is conveniently located in the heart of Rock Island at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 38th Street.Call (309) 732-CART(2278) to set up a tee time, or visit www.rigov.org/saukie for more information.

Highland Springs, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is a championship layout which includes enough length to challenge all types of players and includes lakes, ponds, rolling hills with deep ravines and thousands of mature trees. There is a driving range, two putting greens, a fully stocked pro shop, snack bar and clubhouse. Highland Springs is located in southwest Rock Island at 9500 35th Street West. Call (309)732-PARS (7277) to set up a tee time, or visit www.rigov.org/highland for more information.

