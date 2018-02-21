Rock Island High School lockdown "precautionary"

Parents were asking questions when heard Rock Island High School students were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. We received numerous calls and messages on social media.

According to Communications Director Holly Sparkman, the school was on lockdown for 6th Period, from 1:49 to 2:39 p.m. as a precautionary measure.

Sparkman tells us there was nothing specific.

"We have had a lot of rumors flying around today and the high school is trying to investigate and contain the information. There was not a direct threat to the building or the students."

She says there was a student walk-out earlier in protest of gun violence and is not sure if it is related or not.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.