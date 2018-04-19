Rock Island High School sets consequences for planned student walkout

On the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, students across the nation are walking out to protest gun violence in schools. Students at Rock Island High School will face consequences for any participation.

In a letter sent to parents on April 18 the district said in part:

“The administration has communicated to the students that if they participate in the walk out, they are free to do so, but will be marked unexcused for that time period. After the demonstration disbands at 11:00 a.m. if there are any students who do not return to class, they will be issued a detention. “

Students say the consequences are a little surprising.

“We were told that there wasn’t going to be many consequences or none if that,” said Rock Island High School junior Christina Fischer.

She and other students began working with administration back in February to plan the April 20 walkout.

“When we went to the board meeting, everybody there was like we encourage you to do this and we’re going to stand by your side every step of the way,” Fischer said.

That was Feb. 27. The meeting was held nearly a week after students held a less organized walkout to protest the Parkland shooting.

Notes from the meeting show a similar sentiment to Fischer’s interpretation. The superintendent read a statement which said in part:

“We supported our students and their expression of free speech on that day, and students did not receive a consequence for peaceful protest.

The High School staff and administration will be meeting with students to help coordinate and set reasonable parameters for the event such as place, time and manner of activity. Our goal is to ensure students are safe and are able to have their voices heard.”

Since then Fischer says her group has worked to develop a plan that works for students and administration. She says it was only a few weeks ago she first learned there would be consequences for students who walk out.

“And they kept saying there was going to be consequences but they weren’t really telling us what those consequences were,” Fischer said.

This week, Fischer says, they finally learned that anyone who walks out of class at 10 a.m. will be given an unexcused absence. Comparatively, other local districts, are offering excused absences with parent permission.

The Rock Island students were further told if they do not come back after class a detention will be issued. Other area districts participating have a similar consequence laid out.

Fischer says the not knowing is what frustrates her.

“Not only did we not have the information to give out to other students we didn’t even know ourselves,” she said.

The high school junior says the less than a week notice provided students little time to weigh their options.

“We didn’t get to give everyone the information that they needed, and now that they have the information they can’t really process it, or talk to their parents, or get in line with their coaches or anything so they just won’t do it,” Fischer said.

Although local school districts have outlined specific times for students to walk out, the National School Walkout Website instructs participants to walk out at 10 a.m. and not return to school that day.

Fischer says she will follow that schedule and stand at the football field for the duration of her school day.

“I think staying out all day is like enough to spread our word,” she said. “If they come back like a few hours later and we’re still there like there’s something going on and they’re going to get curious what’s going on.”

She says the message is not to make schools a safer place.

“For people to feel safer and to go to school and not have to worry about something bad happening to them,” Fischer said.

Although there are consequences, Fischer hopes some students still take part.

“Even if they can’t stay out all day I encourage still encourage students to walk out for an hour,” she said. “Whether or not they stay out all day, that’s up to them, but even if they can come out for an hour, that’d be awesome.”

Students participating will walk out of school at 10 a.m. to the football field. There they will observe a 13 second moment of silence to remember the victims of Columbine. Speeches will follow.

The district wrote in its letter to parents:

“While we do believe in a student’s right to freedom of expression, we do have to ensure that the school functions and education are minimally disrupted and that student safety isn’t compromised.”

Other local schools participating include:

Muscatine High School: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Students are given an excused absence with parental permission.

North Scott High School: 10:00 a.m. to 10:17 a.m.

Students will not face consequences if they return to classes.

Pleasant Valley High School: 10 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Students without parent permission will be disciplined.

