Rock Island High School students protest gun violence during walkout

One week after 17 people were gunned down in a Florida school, students in the Quad Cities are taking a stand against gun violence. Wednesday, 30 students at Rock Island High School joined a nationwide "walkout" movement. Students walked out of class and stood in solidarity holding signs reading "we are change." Junior, Sabrina Strong said she was proud to take part in the movement.

"We are protesting on school shootings and how we should stop the violence by spreading the word throughout the world."

Throughout the week, several students throughout the country have participated in walkouts. Rock Island student, Richard Roth said he hoped to spark change within the Quad Cities.

"I just want to start something and be able to bring justice to the lives that have been lost and bring justice to the parents that have lost kids."

Students stood outside for about an hour. A nationwide walkout is planned for March 14. That day will mark one month since the shooting in Parkland. Students are expected to stand outside for 17 minutes to remember the 17 lives lost in the shooting.