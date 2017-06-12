Rock Island Knights of Columbus Civic Awards night

The Knights of Columbus honored police and fire at their 38th Annual Civic Awards night. Each year the organization recognizes a police officer and firefighter in Rock Island as honorees for their outstanding service.

Chairman Louie Alongi says this is a longstanding event that's purpose is to simply say thank you.

"It's really important that we do say thank you and show our support. These ladies and gentlemen are out everyday doing things that we don't want to do and I think they need to be told 'thank you' once in a while. And this is one way, one night, that we do say thank you very much."

This year the Knights honored officer Ryan Derudder as Police Officer of the Year and Justin Welvaert as Firefighter of the Year. They were awarded plaque and a gift bag filled with goodies. Those in attendance who are active or retired officers and firefighters also received gift cards.

