Rock Island Library works to develop new goals

Over the past several months, the Rock Island Library has worked to pinpoint goals to accomplish over the next four years.

This week they revealed those are: Community connections, education and lifelong learning, infrastructure and facilities and marketing. Community members came and discussed what they would like to see focused on under those topics.

Library Director Angela Campbell says community connections, and infrastructure and facilities were the goals people were most focused on.

“They want to see us out in the community more and also be a place that the community can come and just gather,” Campbell said.

The most popular ideas for community connections included a mobile library and hosting “Meet your City Departments” meetings.

As for infrastructure and facilities, people want more spaces for collaboration and dedicated teen spaces. Both are included in the library’s master plan. But they are waiting on funding sources to implement that.

“It’s going to take funding from different sources public and private, so we are waiting for the city hopefully to get on board and support it when they have the funds available,” Campbell said.

Last fall, the library asked the city for $12 million to help fund renovations and the purchase of the Tri-City Jewish Center to create a central library. They 30/31 branch would be sold. The city did not have room in the budget.

The library remains hopeful the plan will come to fruition, but in the meantime, they are looking at small changes.

“There are certainly some places that maybe we can get some grants to help pay for you know new flooring or just some meeting rooms and community spaces that we don’t have already,” Campbell said.

But she added it would not be anything too expensive because the ultimate goal is to implement the master plan.

The strategic plan will be written over the next several weeks and presented to the library board for approval. Campbell hopes to get it approved before January.