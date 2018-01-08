Rock Island Mayor gives State of the City Address

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms spoke at the Kiwanis and Rotary Club meeting Monday giving his State of the City Address. Throughout the speech, he highlighted various partnerships the city is a part of, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Augustana, QCA libraries and cities.

Mayor Thoms highlighted each of the city departments, listing their accomplishments, from body cameras for police officers, to three firefighters becoming certified Fire Investigators, to opening a wellness center in partnership with Genesis, saving the city $173,000.

While he focused mostly on the positives the city has accomplished, he also mentioned setbacks. State budget issues affected the city, forcing Rock Island to increase property taxes to offset a $1 million shortfall. Mayor Thoms says he hopes to reverse the increase, but in the meantime it will have to stay.

Mayor Thoms says Rock Island is a diverse community and he doesn't want the city to be like anywhere else. Thoms says Rock island is looking to draw in more small to medium-sized businesses in 2018.

“Big boxes are fine, large businesses are great but what our forte and what our niche is more to smaller businesses.”

In the crime department, Mayor Thoms says major/violent crime is down double digits for the second year in a row.

“What they've been doing has been working, what the citizens have been helping with is working.”

Mayor Thoms closed on a call to action for residents, asking them to talk positively about the community and get involved.