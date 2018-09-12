Rock Island-Milan School District shares timeline of superintendent search

The Rock Island-Milan School District is using a search firm to hire a new superintendent of schools and has released a timeline on the components and actions of that process.

The search firm is currently seeking community feedback. Community responses are critical to help identify the qualities that are most important to the community and will help inform the Rock Island-Milan Board of Education in making the final decision.

The survey closes on Monday, September 24 at 8:00 am and is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5KY3JCB

The timeline is as follows:



9/24 - Survey closes.

10/02 - Special Board Meeting to present survey results, finalize Supt. profile to be used on promotional materials and application.

11/20 - Deadline for application materials.

12/04 - Special Board Meeting to interview top candidates (1st round).

12/08 - Special Board Meeting to interview top candidates (2nd round).

12/11 - Board meeting to have final meeting with consultant and to name the finalist.

12/18 - Special Board Meeting (if more time needed to finalize new superintendent).