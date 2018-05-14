Rock Island-Milan School District will offer free, summer meal program

Summer is right around the corner and Rock Island schools will offer free meals to kids from June 5 to July 20.

Last year, a Quad City meal program, which was previously handled through Church of Peace, shut down. The Rock Island-Milan School District decided to expand its summer meal program to its elementary schools this year and hopes to reach more kids in the community.

"Our children need the opportunity to have a safe place to eat. A lot of our parents work during the summer and this gives them that opportunity to have that safe location," said Beth Mackenna, the district's Nutrition Services Director.

The summer breakfast and lunch program was previously offered at Rock Island High School. This year, the district is expanding it to six elementary schools as well.

The program is open to kids ages 0 to 18 who live in the Rock Island-Milan district. This year's goal is to provide meals to over 300 kids.

"That's a huge opportunity for just anyone, you know, you have family that comes to visit and they can go have lunch with their cousins at lunch time or breakfast," said Mackenna.

In addition to the meals, kids can also participate in summer programs. The funding for the meals comes from a federal grant program.

You can find out where the the meals will be offered here. https://www.rimsd41.org/apps/news/article/869238