The Rock Island-Milan school district is receiving nearly $2.4 million to help prepare young children for school.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos says the grant for the district's Head Start program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It's aimed at children from low-income families.

Head Start prepares children under 5 for school.

Bustos says an investment in early childhood education "means a lifetime of opportunity and success for kids."