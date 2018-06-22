Rock Island Native Serves Aboard a Floating Airport at Sea

A Rock Island, Illinois, native and 2017 Rock Island High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which recently returned from a 7-month deployment.

Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Whaley is a mass communication specialist aboard the carrier operating out of San Diego. A Navy mass communication specialist is responsible for writing news and feature stories, taking photos and videos to be used for communications aboard the ship.

Whaley credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Rock Island.

“In my hometown, I was taught the importance of hard work,” said Whaley. “In the Navy, you have to work hard. It’s kind of hard not to value hard work here. The Navy attitude is to maintain a strong work ethic.”

Named in honor of former President Theodore Roosevelt, the carrier is longer than three football fields, measuring nearly 1,100 feet. The ship, a true floating city, weighs more than 100,000 tons and has a flight deck that is 252 feet wide.

Powerful catapults slingshot the aircraft off the bow of the ship. The planes land aboard the carrier by snagging a steel cable with an arresting hook that protrudes from the rear of the aircraft.

As a sailor with numerous responsibilities, Whaley learns about life at sea serving in the Navy and the importance of taking personal responsibility while leading others.

Whaley has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My dad is a Navy veteran,” said Whaley. “He talked the Navy up and said it made him into the man that he is today. I wanted to be able to become a better person and I knew the Navy would give me that opportunity.”

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard the carrier. Approximately 3,200 men and women make up the ship's crew, which keeps all parts of the aircraft carrier running smoothly -- this includes everything from washing dishes and preparing meals to handling weaponry and maintaining the nuclear reactors. Another 2,500 men and women form the air wing responsible for flying and maintaining the aircraft aboard the ship.

"What Rough Riders have accomplished during this deployment was truly inspirational,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer Theodore Roosevelt. “Earning the privilege to be called the best one day at a time; every sailor and Marine made what is very difficult look easy. We are immensely proud of the hard work and dedication that was exhibited as well as the sacrifices of the families.”

Theodore Roosevelt, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea.

All of this makes the Theodore Roosevelt a self-contained mobile airport and strike platform, and often the first response to a global crisis because of a carrier’s ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Whaley and other Theodore Roosevelt sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy means honor,” added Whaley. “You give up a lot of your own freedoms for the sake of other people.”