Rock Island Police searching for suspect in shooting Wednesday night

Rock Island Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 7th Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Where they found an adult female victim who had sustained a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Unity Point where she received treatment and has since been released.

An arrest warrant has subsequently been obtained for Edward L. McLaurin for the following charges:

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm Class X Felony

Unlawful Use of Possession of Weapons by a Felon Class 3 Felony

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm Class 4 Felony

McLaurin is currently not in custody.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of McLaurin is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.