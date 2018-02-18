Rock Island Police Department looking to fill five open positions

The Rock Island Police Department is holding the first of two informational meetings for five officer positions on Wednesday, Feb. 21st, at 5:00 p.m.

The second workshop will be March 21st, at 6:00 p.m.

All interested applicants will get a chance to learn about the departments operations and the police applicants testing process.

The workshops will be held at the Rock Island Police Department located at 1212 5th Ave. in Rock Island.

You can apply for the open positions by visiting www.rigov.org, the link is on the right side of the page.

All applications must be submitted by April 20th by 5:00 p.m.