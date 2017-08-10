Rock Island “Cops and Firefighters for Christmas” fundraiser - Aug. 12

Police and firefighters in Rock Island are getting in the Christmas spirit. On Saturday, August 12, 2017, the first responders and volunteers will be raising money for their annual “Cops and Firefighters for Christmas” program.

The program has been a part of Rock Island Police and Fire Departments for the past 15 years. According to the organizers, it brings together policemen and firefighters with a less fortunate child to assist in shopping for Christmas gifts for their families as well as themselves. Participants say the yearly event has helped create many positive interactions between local students and their police and firemen.

The event takes place on Saturday August 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Moline. Members of the Rock Island Police Department and Fire Department along with volunteers will be collecting donations. To help fundraising efforts, members of the Police and Fire Departments will be selling brats, hot dogs, chips and drinks as well. All proceeds will go towards the December 2017 event.

Donations for the “Cops and Firefighters for Christmas” program can also be made to the Rock Island Police Department, 1212 5th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201.