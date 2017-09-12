Rock Island Police and Fire help Hurricane Harvey victims

The men and women of the Rock Island Police and Fire Departments have teamed up to purchase over $1,800 in supplies to be donated towards the relief effort from Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, donations came in from not only the Police and Firefighters but also The Rock Island Police Benevolent & Protective Association, The Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Valley Construction has also been collecting supplies and now they have enough to fill two semi-trailers to deliver to the Houston area.

The Rock Island Police Department is inviting the community to join them on Thursday, September 14th at 1:30 pm in the front parking lot of the police department where the supplies will be loaded onto the trucks.

