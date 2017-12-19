Rock Island Police announce arrest connected to 2016 shooting

Police in Rock Island have announced an arrest in conjunction with the November 14th, 2016 shooting death of Richard B. Smith Jr.

Police say 26-year-old Aaron D. Ellis has been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm in relation to the case.

Back on November 14, 2016, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and 10th Avenue.

Upon arrival, Police say officers located two victims. The first victim, Smith, had sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The second victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, and later released.

Police say Ellis has also been charged with three additional counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm stemming from a shooting on August 7th, 2016, in the area of 16th Street and 2nd Avenue. They say three subjects sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds during that incident.

Ellis is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges and being held within the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Oxford, Wisconsin.

