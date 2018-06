Rock Island police are asking for public assistance in locating a stolen ATV and trailer.

On May 25, 2018 between 4 and 4:30 pm, a trailer with an ATV on it was stolen from Larsen Klauer Builders, 705 34th Avenue, Rock Island.

The trailer is a black 1995 8 foot JJN Trailer with wood panels. The ATV is a black 2006 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler. Police need your help in locating this stolen ATV and trailer.