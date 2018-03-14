Rock Island Police to hold informational workshop for applicants

Know anyone wanting to become a police officer? The Rock Island Police Department will be holding their second informational workshop for new applicants at the Rock Island Police Department on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 6 p.m.

The informational workshop will be held at the Police Department, 1212 5th Avenue, and will include an overview of Police Department Operations as well as information related to the police applicant testing process. If applicants attended the first workshop they do not need to attend the upcoming workshop.

The City of Rock Island is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Applications are currently available at www.rigov.org and must be completed online by April 20, 2018 at 5 p.m

Anyone with questions related to the application process can contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.