Rock Island Police officers, fully equipped with new new body cameras

Some new technology can now be seen on rock island police officers, body cameras are now a part of their everyday duties.

The Rock Island City Council approved the measure for the police department to buy the $500,000 body cameras in December of 2016. Now all 61 officers will be required to wear them on duty.

The body cams won't run the entire time they're on the officers. They'll be activated, when their car sirens and tasers are turned on, and once the officers double tap their cameras.

Rock Island police, says the community asked for more transparency to hold officers accountable. Officials say the five hundred thousand dollar investment will benefit the entire rock island area.

"Anything we can do to show that we're just a part of the community, we want to work with them and the more cooperation we can have with each other the easier it for us honestly,"

The rock island police department says once an incident happens - everything recorded will be reviewed immediately by their technology officials.

