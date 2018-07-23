Rock Island adopts TIF ordinances

In five to two votes, Rock Island City Council approved the creation of two Tax Increment Financing districts.

The district’s boundaries will be around Century Woods Apartments and Heather Ridge Apartments. Mellinia Housing based out of Ohio asked the city to create these TIFs to help finance their $65 million investment in the two projects.

The developer is working to update the two apartment complexes.

Mayor Thoms says the city will invest around $4 million through the use of these TIF districts.

The base property tax will be established, then the city will take any growth in property taxes in the established area and put it towards the development. Those TIF districts will be in place for 23 years or until the financial cap is met.

The mayor hopes investment in these properties will spur more investment in and around those areas.