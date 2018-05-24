Rock Island areas nominated for new-investment incentives

The State of Illinois nominated an area of Rock Island for an opportunity zone.

It is part of the president’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which passed in December.

States recommend “economically-distressed” communities where they think new investments may be eligible for tax breaks. The federal government then approves the recommendations.

In Rock Island, the state recommended Mill St. to 22nd St. between 18th Ave. and around 10th Ave.

These areas are not part of the seven submitted by the city for consideration.

“Some of the areas we picked we had potential investments already that we were aware of that people were looking at doing something,” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

One of the area’s included parts of downtown. Another area included the former Watchtower Plaza site.

But Thoms said the state and federal government picked differently.

“I think these tracks that they picked had a worse unemployment rate and worse income rate than the ones we had picked,” Thoms said.

The mayor says that is OK. There are still things to be done in these chosen areas.

“There’s a number of empty warehouse in the industrial district that we've looked at,” he said.

Part of the industrial district lies within the zone including the old Norcross building.

“And [Norcross is] privately held and it would offer them the opportunity to maybe demo the building, bring in a new tenant, build a new building,” Thoms said.

Although it was not what they requested, Mayor Thoms says he is thankful developers will have incentives in his community, and he hopes the city can take advantage of more federal and state incentives in the future.

“It can be the catalyst stimulating somebody to make an investment,” Thoms said.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has not finalized the opportunity zones.

The State of Illinois submitted its list last week.

Some other nominated areas are in Galesburg and Whiteside County and Davenport and Clinton

