Rock Island art meters to help fund local art

From splatter paint to a cultural mural, a dozen unique meters are ready to be installed in the City of Rock Island.

The project was the brainchild of the city’s Arts Advisory Council. Decommissioned parking meters were donated and supplies purchased through a grant were used by 12 local artists for the city’s latest art project.

The meters will be placed throughout the city, both inside and outside. Four will be planted in the District’s Art Alley.

“The idea is to have them in different places around town so people understand that art can be anywhere and it can bring the community together,” said Arts Advisory Council member Lori Roderick.

The refurbished meters are operational and will be used to collect donations for local art.

“It does beautify our community, but if we can collect a little bit back from our community to put into it more art projects, it’ll make it a more vibrant place to live and to work,” Roderick said.

Artists who painted the meters say more money for local art is important.

“We need to express ourselves more,” said Sebastiana Frieburg. “I mean we have studios, we have gallery’s, we have classes available through various organizations, but I would like to see more involved; on a larger scale for that matter. There’s a need for it I believe.”

Trey Gordon is a student at the Rock Island Center for Math and Science. He says there is not as much of a focus on art as he would like. But he is hopeful meters, like the one he painted, will encourage people to donate and help create more opportunities for local artists.

“It’s giving people motivation to donate to the arts because it’s like a local IHOP is gonna get one and then if they like the food they’ll put in coins and that will just go to the arts,” Gordon said.

The meters will be put in May. The project took several months to put together. Most artist who participated in the project were armatures.

