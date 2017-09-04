Rock Island business burglarized

Police are investigating a break-in at 500 16th Street in Rock Island., a building which houses numerous businesses including Vander Vending and the Rock Island County GOP headquarters.

Officers responded Sunday night, September 3, 2017, after receiving a call from someone with the Rock Island County Republicans. That person tells KWQC he walked in on a male in the building who claimed to be cleaning. After searching the property, police and the building owner found multiple doors kicked in. Several cameras were ripped from the wall and the building owner says surveillance video shows two men rummaging through different rooms.

An unknown amount of money and some tools were taken from Vander Vending. It's unclear if there are other items missing from the building. Owner, Jerry Schreiner says he's in the process of upgrading security measures on his property.