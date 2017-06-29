Rock Island church announces plans to buy Kone tower

The former Kone building at 1 Blackwell Blvd in downtown Moline, noted for its distinctive tower overlooking the Quad Cities, is now under contract for purchase by Heritage Church.

Through a purchase arrangement with Financial District Properties HQO, L.L.C., Heritage will assume ownership of the facility at the time of closing later this summer.

“Our heart for the people of the Quad Cities is the driving force behind our interest in the facility, and it is our vision to repurpose it as a place of love and hope for the people of our region,” says Heritage

Senior Pastor Shawn Cossin. “This is not about Heritage Church, but rather our communities. And our intent is for this facility to serve as a center of community engagement and transformation.”

Cossin sees the 117,000 sq. ft. facility being used in a similar fashion to the Esperanza Center—the former Ericsson School, which is another Heritage Church facility located in the Floreciente community.

Pastor Cossin states, “God has blessed Heritage with the privilege of loving and serving the Quad Cities for over 50 years, and we believe this investment is yet another way we can more effectively do that.”

Heritage is a multisite church network with expressions in Rock Island, Bettendorf, Moline, and the Life Skills Reentry Center in Kewanee. The new facility will serve as a fifth location, which will include a

downtown campus, the church’s central offices and a number of other community-focused investments.