Broadway Presbyterian Church is hosting a back to school clothing giveaway next Saturday, August 19.

According to a press release, it takes place at Broadway Presbyterian Church on 23rd Street in Rock Island, Illinois from 10 a.m. to noon.

The clothing giveaway will offer men's, women's, children's and babies' clothing. There will also be miscellaneous sewing and household items including curtains, sheets, fabric, books and shoes.

All are welcome to attend.