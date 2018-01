The Broadway Presbyterian Church is inviting the public to a free clothing give away.

Organizers say they have many sizes in men's and women's, as well as some boys, girls and babies.

In addition, they have many books and shoes and a few household items.

The FREE clothing give away is Saturday January 20, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Broadway Presbyterian Church is located at 710 23rd St. in Rock Island.