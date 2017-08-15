City of Rock Island plans to redevelop VanDerGinst building

Redevelopment is coming to downtown Rock Island after the Rock Island city council approved plans to redevelop the VanDerGinst building.

The Rock Island City Council voted on Monday and approved plans with Saratoga Capital LLC to redevelop the building, which is located on 17th street and 2nd avenue.

The plan includes 33 market-rate apartments, an 11-room boutique hotel, and commercial space on the first floor. Chandler Poole is the Community and Economic Development Director in Rock Island. He said the 10 million dollar investment is a great step for the city.

"It's a great opportunity for us and really an investment of this magnitude in downtown Rock Island is a very very big win for us," said Poole.

Sarah Jacoby owns Spellbound, a store located across the street from the VanDerGinst building. She said she's looking forward to seeing more retail coming into the area and hopes the redevelopment will also attract more people to her store.

"I am very excited to see it coming in. I'm excited to see anything come into the downtown. I think it's going to be great and hopefully bring in some more people," said Jacoby.

Plans are also in place to restore the building's Chief Blackhawk mural.

The building is currently unoccupied and redevelopment is expected to start in the fall or winter.